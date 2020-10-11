Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 310,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $257.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

