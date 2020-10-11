Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 1,552,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,924,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Realogy by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

