Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RNST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 447,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

