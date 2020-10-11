RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

