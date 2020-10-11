Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 11,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $654.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Vogt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,875.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 36.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

