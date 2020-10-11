Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Resonant by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.