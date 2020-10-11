Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

REV stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 282,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Revlon has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revlon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revlon in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revlon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Revlon by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.