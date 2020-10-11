Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

REXR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 538,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,711. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.