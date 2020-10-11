Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 538,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

