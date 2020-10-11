RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $473.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $446.00 to $473.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.47.

RH stock opened at $371.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.87. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RH stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,396,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

