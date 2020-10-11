Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMNI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

RMNI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 80,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $451,371.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at $480,686.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $245,306.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,293 shares of company stock worth $1,954,499. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

