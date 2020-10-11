Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.58).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON RIO traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,800.50 ($62.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,752.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,385.38. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.