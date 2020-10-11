RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.07.

RMR Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RMR Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in RMR Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

