Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $414.39 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

