Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.96.

MRVL stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

