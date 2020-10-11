Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.64.

ROST stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

