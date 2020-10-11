Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $47.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1,928.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

