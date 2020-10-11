ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Danske cut shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of ROYUF stock remained flat at $$103.25 on Wednesday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.80.

