Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 13th

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUSHA. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $1,388,362.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

