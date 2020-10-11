Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

RYAAY stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 270,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

