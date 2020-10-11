S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th.

Shares of SCPPF stock remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit