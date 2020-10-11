S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th.

Shares of SCPPF stock remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

