Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Shares of SAIA traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,559. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

