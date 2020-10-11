Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SLRX stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Wednesday. 127,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. Research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

