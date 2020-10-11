Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

ETR:DAI opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of -172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

