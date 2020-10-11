SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.09 ($162.46).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €0.72 ($0.85) on Wednesday, reaching €133.06 ($156.54). 1,506,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

