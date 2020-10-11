Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 122,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,080. The company has a market cap of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

