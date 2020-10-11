Scotiabank Cuts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $11.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPXGF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

CPXGF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 120,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

