Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

