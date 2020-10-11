SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,532,000 after acquiring an additional 623,357 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 306.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 291,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

