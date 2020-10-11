SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 420,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,911. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $8,984,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.