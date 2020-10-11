Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Lowered to $5.30 at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.65 to $5.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.51.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

