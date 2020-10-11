Sesen Bio’s (SESN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

