Sidoti Boosts Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $50.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

