Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. 436,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,698. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $18,040,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.