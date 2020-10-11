Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 325,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

