Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 355,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 162.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

