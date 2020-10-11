SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 284,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,836. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 89.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

