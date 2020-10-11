SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 4,329,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,894 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,635,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.