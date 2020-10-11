Societe Generale Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $217.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,305. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 198.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

