Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

