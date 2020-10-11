Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.82 ($44.49).

Shares of Software stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €39.70 ($46.71). The company had a trading volume of 215,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1-year high of €44.50 ($52.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

