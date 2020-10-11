Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Solar Energy Initiatives from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

