SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 327,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,019. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,856,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

