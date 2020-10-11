South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.
Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 319,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30.
In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in South State by 1,316.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 109.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
