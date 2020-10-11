South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 319,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in South State by 1,316.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 109.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.