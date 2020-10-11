Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 70,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,238. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $868.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after buying an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.