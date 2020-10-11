Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

LUV traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799,392. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

