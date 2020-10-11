Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 7,818,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 630.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 629.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 217,035 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

