Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE:SPT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $174,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $2,262,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,644 shares of company stock valued at $103,029,773 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit