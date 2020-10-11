Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE:SPT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $174,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $2,262,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,644 shares of company stock valued at $103,029,773 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

