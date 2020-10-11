St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of St. James's Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

STJPF traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 2,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523. St. James's Place has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

