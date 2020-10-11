Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 426,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $685.02 million, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.